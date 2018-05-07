QVC shopping channel style Facebook video proving a hit for Sleaford furniture recycling charity

One of the latest recruits to a Sleaford furniture recycling charity is becoming an internet star with his TV shopping channel style sales patter to attract more entries in a competition to win a leather sofa.

Sleaford and District Furniture Recycling Project trustee Romell Yearwood has teamed up with the charity’s operations manager on their Facebook page to launch the competition by posting a QVC-style video with lots of the familiar banter.

Video presenter Romell, from Birthorpe, is the newest trustee at the charity. He runs his own Facebook advertising and video marketing consultancy.

A spokesman for the trustees said: “We decided to do the ‘win a sofa’ competition to raise awareness of our charity, helping people with furniture is what we do.

“Not everyone is aware that we save lots of reusable items from being thrown away at the tip.

“Give us a call on 01529 307060.”

All you have to do to enter the prize draw is comment with a smiley emoji :-)

So far they have had 3,566 views.

The competition ends tomorrow (Tuesday May *) at 10am. Just go to Sleaford and District Furniture Re-Cycling Project Facebook page here to add your emoji. You can like, share and tag people :-)

The winner will get the choice of one of the two sofas featured in the video and they offer free delivery within 12 miles of Sleaford. A charge will apply for any out of area deliveries.

* The charity provides donated furniture to people on low incomes and families otherwise unable to obtain furniture.

They distribute donated furniture and electrical household items (excluding gas appliances and automatic washing machines) to people referred by local social welfare organisations.

Memeers of the public are welcome to go and buy furniture and household items from their warehouse on East Road, Sleaford.

They have many volunteers who help out and are are always looking for new people to join the team.

As well as a wide range of household furniture, they also have white goods and small electrical goods.