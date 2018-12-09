Radio duo switch on Navenby’s tree lights

Radio Lincolnshire breakfast show presenters Scott Dalton and Sue Mitchell were special guests invited to switch on the tree lights at Navenby’s Christmas shopping event on Friday night.

The event was organised by Navenby Business Network and Mindy Arora from the group said it went very well.

She said: “We had a good turn out, around 450 we think. Scott and Sue did a great job, all the shops were busy and the high street was buzzing until around 8pm.”

Navenby School Choir joined in the event this year as well as Silver Sounds brass band.

There were festive stalls selling food and gifts for the first time in the Methodist Hall too, and a festive trail for children and their families to follow around the village with many of the businesses putting on special events and offers too.

This is the third year the event has been staged to boost the village businesses.