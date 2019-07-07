RAF Association fundraisers get their rewards

Three fundraisers are celebrating after winning awards for their commitment to a military charity.

Flight Sergeant Michelle Rees-Martin and Corporal Ash Oldroyd-Clarke, both stationed at RAF College Cranwell, received trophies at the Royal Air Forces Association’s annual conference.

RAF Cranwell received the Lord Tedder Trophy for raising £19,078 for the charity’s Wings Appeal in 2018, the highest collection of any station in the country. Michelle and Ash are both RAF Association Liaison Officers (RAFALOs) at the station.

Michelle said: “We put a lot of hard work into fundraising over the last year since I became Senior RAFALO, and despite being such a small team Ash and I did everything we could to raise more money than any other RAF station.”

Ash received the Wally Marriott Trophy as RAFALO of the Year. He said: “Michelle and I ensured there was always something going on, from our Santa run to events with Cranwell Primary School. We also worked with the association’s Cranwell branch.”

Mike Smith, secretary of the Cranwell branch, received a National Presidential Certificate for his 18 years of service to the charity.