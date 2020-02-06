RAF College Cranwell celebrates 100 years

RAF College Cranwell has celebrated its centenary at a momentous event held yesterday (Wednesday).

That day, 100 years ago, the first 52 Flight Cadets walked through the gates of the RAF Cadet College.

Air Commodore Suraya Marshall and Lord Lieutenant in front'of College Hall Officers Mess. MOD Crown Copyright

RAF College Cranwell began its centenary celebrations with a flag raising ceremony and church service to commemorate the centenary of Founders Day in front of the College Hall Officers’ Mess.

Air Commodore Suraya Marshall, Commandant of the RAF College Cranwell, marked the centenary of the college in front of cadets from the Officers and Aircrew Cadet Training Unit, station personnel and invited guests including the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis.

Air Commodore Marshall said: “Our founder, the visionary Lord Hugh Trenchard, realised that the formation of an Air College was integral to the success of a separate and innovative Air Service. Today, Royal Air Force College Cranwell is the oldest military air academy in the world.

"From its inception in 1920, the college has sought to deliver training that meets the needs of a rapidly evolving air force, underpinned by the core principles of respect, integrity, service and ethos. The college prides itself on developing the next generation of talented, air-minded officers, who will continue to shape the Royal Air Force of today and lead our service into the future."

Air Commodore Suraya Marshall with Officer Cadets in'College Hall Officers Mess. MOD Crown Copyright

She added: "Royal Air Force College Cranwell is the spiritual home of the Royal Air Force and while we are looking forward to our next century, we are immensely proud to celebrate the tremendous achievements of the past 100 years.”

Lord Hugh Trenchard. MOD Crown Copyright