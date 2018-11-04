Recognition for 50 years’ service

Recognition has been paid to a former member of Walcott Parish Council for her decades of service to the authority.

Jean Scott retired from the council after 50 years earlier this year.

In honour of her contribution to the parish, she has been presented with a garden bench, bought following a collection between current councillors.

Jean is pictured sitting with (from left) members Sarah Lawrence, Richard Scarborough, and Simon Grantham, chairman of the council, after receiving her gift.

Mr Grantham said: “We will all miss her experienced comments and know we can call on her when her knowledge of the village is needed.”

Picture: supplied