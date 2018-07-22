Recognition for unpaid carer support

A surgery in Billingborough has been honoured for its support for unpaid carers.

The New Springwells Practice, in Springwells, has received the Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award from the county-based care organisation, Every-One.

Practice staff have been working with Every-One for the last few months to gain the accreditation, recognising the surgery’s commitment to identifying and supporting unpaid carers.

On behalf of the practice, manager Christine Schofield said she was very proud of the reception staff members Jayne Farrell, Karen Fisher and Angela Adams for the hard work and commitment they demonstrated in completing the work required to achieve this recognition.

Julie Goy, from Every-One, presented the award – which is funded by Lincolnshire County Council – to the surgery team. She said: “The surgery works very hard to provide excellent support for the unpaid carers registered with the practice and to identify those not yet receiving support and award assessors recognised the surgery staff’s commitment in ensuring they have effective support in place and have rightly been recognised for their work.”