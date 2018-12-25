Recycle right this Christmas: Christmas Cards and Wrapping Paper

Lincolnshire councils are reminding residents to keep glitter items and wrapping paper out of their recycle bins this Christmas.

In a bid to keep Lincolnshire's recycling as clean as possible, the councils in Lincolnshire are joining forces to remind residents to, as in previous years, to put their Christmas wrapping paper and anything with glitter on, in the waste bin.

Wrapping paper.

Chairman of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, Coun Eddy Poll, comments: "On Christmas Day, in homes across the county, families will have huge amounts of used wrapping paper – usually with lots of sticky tape, gift tags and bows attached, and it can be difficult to know whether it can be recycled or not. To make it simple for residents, we are saying, please put it all in the waste bin.

"We are keen to encourage people to recycle, but we need good quality items in the recycling bins which we can process efficiently and effectively. We know that most wrapping paper can't be recycled, due to the complex materials within it, and the glitter can causes real problems clogging up machinery and contaminating recycled paper, which could then end up going to landfill.

"We're keen to recycle as much of our waste as possible, and keeping wrapping paper and glittery card out of the recycling bin helps us achieve that."

The Partnership is also reminding residents to keep food waste, including turkey carcasses, custard and bread sauce out of the recycling bins.

More glittery Christmas cards - stick them in the general waste bin.

For more information about recycling this Christmas, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/christmaswaste