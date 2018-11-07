Remember the fallen - Sleaford prepares to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World war

On Sunday, November 11 Sleaford will stop to remember when the guns went silent 100 years ago.

Sleaford people will come together on Sunday, November 11 to remember those who tragically gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country as the nation commemorates the centenary of the ending of the First World War.

Sleaford Remembrance Sunday Parade from 2017. EMN-180611-102356001

Events of Remembrance are taking place all over the world surrounding this significant date in an effort to prevent its horrors from disappearing from people’s into history.

Sleaford Branch of the Royal British Legion will lead events for the Armistice Parade and Service in town. The parade of veterans, uniformed youth organisations and serving military personnel, as well as cadets, forms up on Station Road at 10.15am to march off at 10.30am up Southgate and into Market Place. There, the joint service led by local clergy will begin at 10.45am before the silence at 11am. The parade will march off at about 11.15am to NKDC car park for dismissal.

British Legion branch chairman Major Clive candlin said: “Straight after the parade we will reassemble in St Denys’ Church to lay up the old Branch Standard permanently in the church.”

Town centre roads will temporarily close for the parade between these times: 10-10.35am Station Road, 10.25am-10.40am Southgate to Market Place, 10.55am-11.05am Market Place, 11.45am-12.15pm Market Place to NKDC car park.

Market Place car park will close from midnight-2pm on Sunday to allow the service to run smoothly. Any vehicles abandoned will be removed. Alternative parking can be found at Eastbanks, Eastgate, Church Lane, the district council offices and Grantham Road,

In a gesture to veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces attending the parade and service, the owners of El Toro bar and restaurant are offering free food and drink from 10am.

Rick Thomas will be opening the upstairs Prohibition cocktail lounge of El Toro to enjoy a free beer donated by Shepherd Neame and Lincolnshire breweries. They have barrels of Spitfire beer and lager and Bomber County beer, gin donated by Lincoln Imp Drinks, plus free bacon butties with meat donated by G Simpson Butchers and rolls donated by Welbourns Bakery.

Rick said: “Our fantastic team have very kindly volunteered their Sunday to help with the event. And for those that would like a wee nip to warm you up we have put on a few bottles of Irish whisky kindly donated by Rok Drinks to make hot toddies for those feeling the cold on the day.”