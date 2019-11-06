Remembrance Sunday events across Sleaford area coincide with village war memorial rededication after securing funding

A memorial to those from the parishes of Great Hale and Little Hale who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars is to benefit from a £500 grant from the War Memorials Trust Grant Scheme.

The memorial in the cemetery between the two villages complements the memorials which can be found inside St John the Baptist Church, Great Hale and the Methodist Chapel in Little Hale.

The renovated war memorial in the cemetery between Little Hale and Great Hale. EMN-190611-103951001

The memorial renovation project has also been paid for by fundraising and donations from parishioners and has enabled the cleaning of the granite obelisk and the restoration of the inscriptions by a local stonemason, overseen by the cemetery’s burial board and Little Hale Parish Council.

A service of re-dedication is being held at the cemetery at 2pm on Sunday.

Frances Moreton, director at the War Memorials Trust said: “War memorials are a link between previous generations, ours and those who follow us. They enable us to pay tribute to the sacrifices of so many.

“War Memorials Trust is delighted to support this project and assist the community to improve the condition of the war memorial. If anyone knows of any other war memorials in need of help please contact the charity or, if you believe in the importance of our work, support us as the charity can only give further grants if it raises enough money.”

○ Sleaford’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service will begin with the parade forming up on Station Road at 10.15am ready to set off at 10,30am.

Veterans joining in should report to the parade marshall. The parade will include contingents from the serving military and Army Cadets and Air Cadets from Sleaford, various veterans’ associations and youth organisations, behind the Boys’ Brigade Band to the War Memorial in the Market Place for the service, which will be conducted by the Rev Philip Johnson, vicar of St Denys’ Church, with music by the Band of the Salvation Army. Wreaths will be laid by civic dignitaries, the military and local organisations.

This year the event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the D Day Landings and also the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War.

The parade will then march past the reviewing officer down Eastgate and disperse.

The Market Place car park will be closed to vehicles from midnight until 2pm on Sunday. Any vehicles left there risk being towed away.

○ The owners of El Toro tapas bar will be opening up again this year and giving free tea, coffee, bacon butties, beer and cocktails to past and present servicemen and women attending the event.

○ Armistice Day will be on Monday when a short service will be held in the Market Square but there will be no wreaths laid. All welcome to attend.