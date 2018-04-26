Reports of cooking and rubbish fires in Sleaford area overnight

Firecrews were called to a rubbish fire in a derelict building on Mareham Lane in Sleaford last night (Wednesday).

The incident was reported just before 6pm and crews from Sleaford and Billingborough attended, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Some plastic trays were found on fire within the building and the flames were put out using a hose reel and thermal imaging camera.

* A little later, at 7.53pm, the firecrew from Billinghay attened a house on Main Street in Chapel Hill to reports of an alarm sounding. It was found to be a cooking fire and firefighters isolated the cooker and removed a pan to extinguish it. the pan and a cooking utensil were damaged.