Residents get seaside outing by ambulance

Staff at Greenacres Care Home in Heckington were delighted to be able to take five of their residents out to Skegness for the day, thanks to the help of a volunteers from Thames Ambulance Services.

The care home staff had expressed sadness that some of their residents do not often have the opportunity to go out due to health restrictions.

But on September 1 several staff members from TASL volunteered their day off to take some residents out in style in a non-emergency ambulance specifically fitted for the patients’ mobility and health requirements.

“We’d like to have transported more residents, but of course, we had to prioritise vehicles for our booked patients,” said Mick Cordwell, Acting Station Manager at TASL’s Grantham base. “I’m proud of my staff here who gave up their spare time for such a rewarding cause, though.”

TASL regularly works with residents at Greenacres Care Home taking them to healthcare appointments, but this time, five residents and five staff members were taken to the seaside at Skegness. As well enjoying the sunshine and salty air, the group were even lucky enough to see a fly past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster bomber.

“What our team at Grantham have done is something that is completely outside what is expected, they have shown how much they care about their patients,” added Mr Bussey, TASL’s Contract Manager for Lincolnshire.

The company is now investigating offering similar opportunities to other patients.