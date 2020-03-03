Road closed after motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision on A153 at North Kyme

The junction of the A153 and the B1395 at North Kyme has been re-opened by police after an earlier collision involving a motorcyclist.

The road was closed by Lincolnshire Police at around 9.30am at the turning for South Kyme, following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.51am today, reporting a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike at the junction of the A153 and B1395, North Kyme.

“The male rider was taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.”

The roads were announced to have been re-opened an hour later.