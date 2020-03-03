Road closed after motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision on A153 at North Kyme

Police accident sign
Police accident sign

The junction of the A153 and the B1395 at North Kyme has been re-opened by police after an earlier collision involving a motorcyclist.

The road was closed by Lincolnshire Police at around 9.30am at the turning for South Kyme, following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.51am today, reporting a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike at the junction of the A153 and B1395, North Kyme.

“The male rider was taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.”

The roads were announced to have been re-opened an hour later.