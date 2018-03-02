Roads and rail - a run down on the continuing snow disruption caused by The Beast from the East

Lincolnshire Police have issued the same message today (Friday) - only travel if absolutely necessary.

In a message put out across its website, the force says: “If you are out on the roads do not trust that seemingly clear road - it could be black ice.

“Another message today is to check on the welfare of your neighbours and only to use 999 for medical emergencies.

“We will be working hard today with our partner agencies to try and ensure the road networks around the county are cleared and safe.”

In an update on the roads:

The A157 at Hainton is not passable.

Motorists should not use Broxholme Lane and Dunston Heath Lane as a cut through as vehicles are getting stuck. The police have a local farmer assisting.

The A16 Pinchbeck to Sutterton has been gritted and reopened.

The A158 between Horncastle and Baumber has been ploughed and the road closure has been lifted.

Elsewhere other impassable roads listed are:

West area:

A607 Bracebridge Heath to Fulbeck - last reported impassable

A607 Denton - reported impassable

B1398 Burton to Ingham A158 Horncastle towards Wragby

B1225 Caistor High Street - last reported impassable

East Area:

A153 Cadwell Hill

B1225 Benniworth, and other minor Wolds roads

A16 Dunby Top - last reported impassable

A52 Skegness to Boston - last reported impassable

A151 Pode Hole to Pinchbeck West

B1168 Holbeach St John

East Midlands Trains has confirmed that it will have to run a reduced service across some of its routes today.

Customers are advised to check the website, eastmidlandstrains.co.uk before travel and take extra care when travelling to and from stations.

The Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness route:

Trains are planned to run between Nottingham and Sleaford only. There are currently no trains between Sleaford and Skegness, although this may change throughout the day so customers are advised to keep check on the website for the latest updates.

Leicester/Nottingham/Lincoln/Grimsby route:

No trains are currently running between Lincoln Central and Grimsby Town. Customers are advised not to travel as there are no trains stopping at Market Rasen, Barnetby, Haborough, Grimsby Town or Cleethorpes.

Peterborough/Lincoln/Doncaster route:

Services are currently running on this route.

Jake Kelly, Managing Director of East Midlands Trains, said: “We have seen worsening conditions across many parts of our network with the heavy snow and ice causing snow drifts, frozen signalling equipment and damage to our trains, and the weather forecast is showing that the severe weather will continue into this afternoon and evening.

“Along with Network Rail, who manage the rail infrastructure, we are working hard to provide the best service we can to customers and have extra staff out at stations clearing snow and helping customers with their travel and our own staff are working under some extremely difficult conditions.

“We will only run trains where it is absolutely safe to do so however, which means we are having to provide a reduced service on many of our routes today.

“Our firm advice for customers is to check before travel and only travel if your journey is necessary. There are full details on our website of how tickets can be used on different days and different services and we’ll also keep the website updated with the latest information on our services.”

Bin collections will not take place in North Kesteven today (Friday) due to the bad weather.

The District Council will continue to run its emergency services – homelessness, tenancy, environmental health and building control. Other services will continue to operate with staff working remotely to save pressure on the highways network around the county.

The reception at the Kesteven Street offices will be open between 10am and 2pm for emergencies only. InfoLinks at North Hykeham will remain closed.

Ian Fytche, Chief Executive, said yesterday evening: “This is a decision that is not made lightly but we have to respond to the weather situation and the outlook.

“Police advice is not to travel. The road network is already under severe pressure and with freezing temperatures it could remain treacherous in many places.

“Our primary concern is the frontline services we deliver.

“We will make sure these continue to operate given the circumstances.

“For any further updates, please visit the council’s website or social media accounts.”

Anyone who spots a rough sleeper during this cold spell can contact P3 Outreach Service on 0808 2810280.

The Executive Board meeting and Full Council meeting due to take place yesterday have been rearranged for Tuesday, March 6 at 2pm and 5pm respectively.