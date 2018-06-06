Rock hunting craze sweeps across Sleaford area

Young Louis Sandy, three, proudly shows off the painted rock he found in Leasingham Park.
A smile beamed across the boy’s face. Reaching down, he excitedly picked up a true ‘work of art’ - a small painted stone.

It was like finding treasure for three year-old Louis Sandy - who is one of many children hunting for colourful rocks hidden throughout the Sleaford area.

Youngsters taking part in rock hunting and hiding: Sophia Jardine, left, and Louis Sandy, right.

The craze has really taken off here recently - and sees participants painting rocks and hiding them for others to find. In-turn these are then re-hidden for more to discover.

Louis’ mum Cara Jade Sandy said: “Louis was so excited. He finds them all over and is always ecstatic when he does. He’s re-hidden this one in Holdingham.”

Many post their finds to Facebook groups which have sprung up to encourage the activity. One is ‘Sleaford Rocks’ - which was set up earlier this year by local Lizzie Potter.

Speaking to the Standard, she said: “I’ve seen painted rocks around for quite some time now and wanted to create a local group.

Charlie Frisby's photo of a rock found in Castle Park.

“It is great for the community and anything that encourages children to get out and about is a godsend nowadays.”

Writing on the group’s page, Lizzie describes rock painting as a ‘great activity for kids and big kids’.

“Some are veritable works of art,” she added.

Another Sleaford area group is ‘Greylees Rocks’ - with youngsters enjoying hunting out a variety of painted stones left all around the area - under benches, along footpaths - and even in trees.

Rocks painted by Melanie Kendrick for the Facebook group 'Greylees Rocks'.

Gemma Gunter's photo of her son Oliver holding a rock he found at Mareham Pastures.

A selection of rocks painted by Sleaford Day Nursery.

Young Sophia Jardine with one of the rocks she found and re-hid.

Georgina Milner with a rainbow-coloured rock she found.

Sally Thomas Blythe took this photo of her daughter with a rock found in Sleaford town centre that was hidden by Trish Carroll who was visiting the town from South Africa.

