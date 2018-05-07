Rotary’s defibrillator gift

The Rotary Club of Sleaford has presented a defibrillator to the Queen’s Head restaurant at Kirkby la Thorpe.

Pictured receiving the potentially life-saving piece of kit from the club’s senior vice president Susan Waring is acting manager Rod Handford.

* There is currently a campaign by villagers to raise funds to install a defibrillator at Heckington Pavilion on the playing field too in memory of local drummer Andy ‘Stix’ Thomas, from the village, who died suddenly during a performance recently.

Friends are raising the £1,700 needed to pay for a defibrillator and life bsaving CPR training to be provided for the Sports Pavilion.

Emma Giles has set up a Justgiving page (click here) and on Thursday there was a mini marathon at the village school to help raise funds. She was taking part in Sleaford Half Marathon on Sunday, running to raise even more, in memory of friend Andy.