Roy dares to bare his chin

It was a close shave for one resident at Ashdene Care Home’s fun day in Sleaford.

Roy Smith had offered to be sponsored to shave his beard off after living with it for 48 years. James Chater of Jimmy Baker’s Barber Shop did the honours (pictured with home manager Jilly Hunt) and helped raise £125 for the residents’ entertainment fund.

Clean shaven - Roy Smith in aid of Ashdene care home's residents' entertainment fund. EMN-180207-224848001

Roy said he intended to grow it back again.

There was music, stalls and a bouncy castle as the home was visited by children of Eslaforde Pre-school and Our Lady of Good Counsel School who sang songs and joined in sports day games. Residents Bren Simpson and Kathy Brice hand sewed the bunting and ran a tombola stall.

Residents also received a thank you card from Buckingham Palace for their handmade congratulations card sent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding.