RSPCA and police officers seize 94 puppies from Brant Broughton animal breeding business

Investigations are said to be ongoing following a raid on a dog breeding and grooming business selling puppies earlier this week by RSPCA and Lincolnshire Police officers.

RSPCA officers accompanied Lincolnshire Police as a warrant was executed at a property in Brant Broughton on Tuesday in connection with an RSPCA-led investigation.

Vets and Dogs Trust officials were also on the scene.

The RSPCA said in a statement: “A large number of animals were at the property and our officers worked alongside vets to assess them all. As a result, 94 dogs have been removed and are now in RSPCA care.

“As an investigation is ongoing, we cannot go into any further detail at this time.”