Runaway bride at Heckington Show

The 53rd running of the Heckington Show 10-mile race will see Helen Church, start her wedding day with a difference - a 10 mile run with her bridesmaids keeping pace with her.

The race is the traditional opening event of the Heckington Show on Saturday morning with a field of 300, but Helen hopes to leave them behind on the way to the altar.

The actual race starts at 10am but a special start has been arranged for 8am for Helen and her bridesmaids, who anticipate finishing just before the main race starts, to get to her 3.30pm wedding. Heleb is from Bourne but is due to marry in Sleaford. Marshals will accompany the group and encourage a sprint finish.

The race started as a one mile event with Seb Coe being a past winner. It developed into the 10 mile and attracts runners from across the country with 15 counties represented this year.

In 2006 the race was losing appeal and only 38 runners entered. This

year organisers increased capacity to 300, selling out in only 73 days.