Rural fire station near Sleaford among top five stations in county most in need of more recruits

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service is highlighting fire stations in the county where more on-call firefighters are needed in a new recruitment drive.

Currently, some fire appliances are unavailable at certain times when there are not enough firefighters to staff them.

As part of national on-call firefighter recruitment week, Brant Broughton is one of the top five stations currently in need along with Skegness, Grantham, Waddington and Wragby.

On average in England, 30 per cent of firefighters are ‘on-call’ rather than ‘wholetime’ firefighters. In Lincolnshire however, this figure is way higher, at around 67 per cent.

Station Manager for Organisational Development, Andy Dixon, said: “Although there are other fire stations that need on-call firefighters, these are the stations currently most in need.

“On-call firefighters respond to a range of fire and rescue call-outs, and often help carry out prevention work in their local communities. Full training is provided initially, and on an ongoing basis, so no previous experience is required.

“Being an on-call firefighter means people become part of a close-knit team, gain a range of new skills and can earn extra money around existing jobs and commitments. Importantly though, they are also making a real difference within their community.”

For more information about being an on call firefighter, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/oncall , call 0800 3580 204 or email: recruitment@lincoln.fire-uk.org