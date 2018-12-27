Santa and his sleigh helps Sleaford area groups raise much needed cash for good causes

Santa and his sleigh has helped raise money for good causes while touring the Sleaford area and surrounding villages.

Sleaford fire fighters went around the town with Santa in the run up to Christmas collect for the Firefighters Charity

They announced their total from this year’s collection was an incredible £3,286 in bucket collection money, plus another £2,000 donated from Barclays, making a massive £5,286.

The Sleaford crew posted on Twitter: “A massive thank you to all that have supported us, see you all next year bigger and better.”☃

Meanwhile, the community sleigh team of local volunteers touring Billingborough and neighbouring villages including Pointon, Horbling, Osbournby, Swaton and Folkingham have collected a massive £2,800 in total raised.

This year, Debbie Chessum from the group explained they were raising money for the Jessop Wing Special Baby Unit in Sheffield as the team there recently helped the grandson of local GP Dr Jonathan Parry.