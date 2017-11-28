Santa is coming to town

Members of the Sleaford and District Round Table and the Sleaford Kesteven Rotary Club will again be escorting Santa Claus aboard his sleigh on evening visits to Sleaford and the surrounding area during December.

Each tour will start at around 6pm and finish around 8.30pm.

(For exact routes please see the websites of the two clubs and local Facebook sites.)

Monies raised will be used to support charities locally, nationally and internationally.

lTours start at: December 1 – Boundary Pastures; December 4 – Ancaster Drive; December 5 – Leasingham; December 7 – Heckington; December 8 – Rookery Avenue; December 11 – North Parade; December 12 – Stokes Drive; December 14 – Clay Hill Road; December 15 – Russell Crescent; December 16 - Aunsby; December 18 – Greylees; December 19 – Ruskington; December 20 – Heckington Village Green; December 21 - Milton Way.