Santa’s sleigh is doing its rounds in town

Members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven and the Sleaford and District Round Table will be escorting Santa around the Sleaford and surrounding villages in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Each round will start at 5.45pm and finish by 8.15pm, stopping for any children at the kerbside.

The routes are: December 6 Heckington; December 7 Boundary Pastures; December 10 North Parade; December 11 Stokes Drive; December 13 Clay Hill Road; December 14 Rookery Avenue; December 17 Greylees (5.30pm start); December 18 Leasingham; December 19; December 20 Milton Way; December 21 Russell Crescent.

More details on Facebook.