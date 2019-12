Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire incident overnight at Navenby.

The crew from Waddington were called to attend a property on ChurchIll Close in Navenby at 1.11am this morning (Monday).

They reported that a small quantity of food had burned in the bottom of a saucepan in the kitchen of a bungalow when the pan was left unattended.

The saucepan was taken outside to open air and the fire extinguished.