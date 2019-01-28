School honours pupils for their achievements

Celebrations have been held at a school near Sleaford to mark the achievements of pupils across two year groups.

Sir William Roberston Academy, in Welbourn, held its Upper School Awards in the run-up to the Christmas break. The event was held to recognise the good work done during the previous academic year at Year Nine and 10.

Welcoming pupils and their families to the occasion was Kerry Hamilton, chairman of the school’s Local Governing Board. Helping to lead the proceedings was deputy headteacher Steve Grant, who gave a review of the year as part of the event.

Other contributors on the evening included Year Nine pupil Pippa Winter, 13, of Witham St Hughs, who sang So Much Better from the musical Legally Blonde.

The guest speaker for the event was Roger Graves, retail branch manager for HSBC, in Grantham, and an active member of the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Mr Grant said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Graves to the school. His address to students and their families was both interesting and inspiring and we were delighted he was able to join us at such a special event.

“It was an extremely memorable occasion celebrating the hard work and achievement of our Upper School students over the last academic year.”

More than 70 awards were presented to pupils for achievement and progress in all subject areas along with those having one hundred per cent attendance during the last academic year.

Exceptional performance in subjects was honoured with the presentation of 13 trophies, plus two special awards. Olivia Loveless, 15, from Sleaford, received the Martin Burton Award (given in memory of a former pupil in recognition of all-round effort, plus care for fellow learners), while Aimee Bruten, 15, from Cranwell, received the Eric Hall Award (awarded for hard work and achievement, donated by a ex-pupil).