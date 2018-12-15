School ‘mo-bros’ help charity

Male staff at Carre’s Grammar School have taken part in Movember - by growing facial hair to raise cash for a cancer charity.

The school said its group of ‘Mo Bros’ grew moustaches to support the Movember Foundation - raising £695. Even the ladies got involved - wearing fake moustaches.

The foundation raises awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide.

The team at Carre’s has now raised a total of £3,716.46 for Movember since they began supporting it in 2013.

A spokesman for the school said: “Thank you to everybody who supported the staff and donated money, and joined in by wearing a false moustache!”