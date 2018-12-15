School ‘mo-bros’ help charity

Carres Grammar School staff have taken part in Movember.
Carres Grammar School staff have taken part in Movember.

Male staff at Carre’s Grammar School have taken part in Movember - by growing facial hair to raise cash for a cancer charity.

The school said its group of ‘Mo Bros’ grew moustaches to support the Movember Foundation - raising £695. Even the ladies got involved - wearing fake moustaches.

The foundation raises awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide.

The team at Carre’s has now raised a total of £3,716.46 for Movember since they began supporting it in 2013.

A spokesman for the school said: “Thank you to everybody who supported the staff and donated money, and joined in by wearing a false moustache!”