School’s sports and river artwork

Photos from our archives for our nostalgia page this week date back to 1994.

The one on the left was taken in June that year and shows the successful football and skittle teams made up of pupils from Walcott Primary School.

Unveiling artwork at South Kyme for the Slea Navigation restoration project. EMN-190625-152551001

Can you recognise any of the faces here and how good were these teams?

Our second shot was of celebrations at South Kyme from May 1994.

Interestingly there has been recent work on the banks of the River Slea to improve facilities for narrowboats including creating a space for turning around. Back in 1994 we have civic dignitaries gathering for the unveiling of work that had been done to restore the Slea to navigable standards, commemorating with an iron archway on the riverbank.

We can recognise Councillors Jean Morris and David Romney, but who are the other people in the photo?

You can send us the names of the people pictured or any memories of either event by emailing andy.hubbert@ jpimedia.co.uk or message us via facebook.com/thesleafordstandard