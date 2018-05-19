Schoolgirls repaint town’s welcome signs

Visitors to the town will be greeted by completely restored ‘welcome’ signs located on its main roads.

The refurbishment has just been revealed by Sleaford and District Civic Trust which commissioned the work on three of the signs positioned on Lincoln Road, Grantham Road and London Road. (Two more exist on Boston Road and Mareham Lane).

The signs had been originally erected more than 25 years ago and had become faded and weathered to the extent they were brown all over.

The Grantham Road sign bears its original colours but pupils of Kesteven and Sleaford High School were invited to put forward ideas for a new colour scheme for Lincoln Road and London Road.

A competition was arranged with the Sleaford Gallery Arts Trust leading to entries being submitted by 25 pupils. Judging by the Carre Gallery and Civic Trust resulted in the selection of a design produced by Megan Griffiths.

The signs were repainted during lunchtime art clubs from February to May by students in year 8 and year 10, including Megan, under the supervision of their art tutor, Paul Letchworth (with materials supplied by Hodgson Brothers LLP).

Golden eagles made from fibre enforced resin have been attached to the tops of signs to signify the close links that Sleaford has with the RAF and in celebration of the centenary of the formation of the Royal Air Force. These were commissioned by the Civic Trust with financial support from North Kesteven District Council and Sleaford Town Council.

Garry Titmus, chairman of the Civic Trust said: “It has been wonderful to welcome the involvement of Sleaford’s youth on this project to rejuvenate the old town signs. We are very grateful for the encouragement and support of Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

“I think that showing the Air Force’s eagle on the major approaches to our town will demonstrate our thanks to our principal neighbours for keeping us safe in peace and war and will serve as a welcome to all those in the RAF to come and visit us at any time.”