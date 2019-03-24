Schools and caring staff make funny money for Red Nose Day

There were lots of laughs and money raised around the Sleaford area in the name of Comic Relief Red Nose Day on Friday.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School hosted a range of smaller events this year across the week rather than all on Friday due to a school science trip clashing.

Glenholme Holdingham Grange and Health Care Support Links staff joined forces for a bake sale and coffee morning for Comic Relief. EMN-190318-181743001

However, girls still paid donations to come in non-uniform, there were bake sales, sports events and fundraising competitions.

Possibly the highlight was class 8L’s Red Nose Day Just Dance competition held in the school hall, when pupils paid to watch ‘dance battles’ between some of the teachers, including Miss Collishaw and Mrs Hunt V Mrs Stacey and Mrs McGann; Miss Grindey V Mrs Constantine; Miss Shales V Miss Beckitt and Mrs Smith V Mrs Fairhead.

The students raised £565.85.

At Kidzone childcare centre at RAF Cranwell, children and staff came dressed in something in red and lots of cakes were donated by staff and parents for sale.

Miss Collishaw, Mrs Hunt, Mrs Stacey and Mrs McGann pulled some outrageous moves for the Comic Relief just dance contest at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. EMN-190318-182148001

Nikki Batt, the Centre Manager said they raised a magnificent £95.02 for Red Nose Day.

Comic relief also featured at Winchelsea Primary school in Ruskington, where they had a ‘Wacky Wardrobe’ Day when staff and children paid £1 to wear crazy outfits, including back to front and inside out clothes.

“We also sold red noses and had a cake sale and raised a massive £425.85,” said headteacher Helen Duckett.

Care staff recruiter Healthcare Support Links UK joined forces with one of its clients, the new Glenholme Holdingham Grange care home in Sleaford to raise money for the cause.

Winchelsea Primary School pupils dress wacky for Red Nose Day. EMN-190318-181403001

They held a bake sale and coffee morning for the residents, their families and all the staff across the two businesses.

The event was said to be a huge success, arranged by Sarah Watson, office manager at Health Care Support Links.

They raised just over £90.00 in total for Comic Relief.

Hayley Ward from the care home said: “We look forward to doing more fund raising together in the future and working closely together to support charities and the home alike.”