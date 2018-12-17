Schools donate 1,000 glasses in charity appeal

Schools in the Sleaford area have given the gift of sight this Christmas by helping to collect more than 1,000 ex-specs for charity.

The old or unwanted glasses were donated to Lunettes Opticians’ branches in Sleaford, Ruskington and Grantham as part of the business’s annual recycling campaign in aid of Vision Aid Overseas (VAO).

VAO recycles or sells such glasses to fund eye care services across Africa.

Among those to back the campaign this year were: Ruskington’s Winchelsea Primary School, Helpringham Primary School, Cranwell Primary School, Horbling’s Brown’s CofE Primary School, Sleaford’s Carre’s Grammar and William Alvey CofE schools, St Gilbert of Sempringham CofE Primary School and Nursery, and Kirkby la Thorpe CofE Primary School.

“This is the third year we have run our glasses campaign within regional schools and we’ve had even more support than ever,” said Tushar Majithia, manager director of Lunettes Opticians. “On behalf of Lunettes Opticians and Vision Aid Overseas I’d like to thank all the schools and pupils who took part and to everyone who donated their unwanted glasses for such a worthwhile appeal.”