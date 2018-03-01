Schools remaining closed in Sleaford area due to snowy conditions affecting transport

As the wintry weather continues, schools across the area remain closed today (Thursday, March 1) - secondary schools around Sleaford even gave advance warning to parents last night they would stay closed.

The decision not to open was made yesterday, following advice from the multi-agency county group dealing with the adverse weather which has recommended travel only when necessary.

Chairman of Warn & Inform, Karen Spence said yesterday: “We would ask all head teachers, leaders of universities and colleges, early years and pre-schools and nurseries to consider whether they open their buildings for business tomorrow and inform their pupils and staff as quickly as possible on their decision.”

One of the few local schools to stay open yesterday was Winchelsea School in Ruskington, but last night headteacher Helen Duckett issued an announcement to say they would be closed today: “Following guidance received by headteachers from Lincolnshire County Council this evening, Winchelsea will be closed tomorrow, March 1. Thank you to all staff who worked hard to stay open today and who would have done tomorrow too!”

Many schools would have been inviting children to dress up for World Book Day and this wil have to be postponed. William Alvey School in Sleaford was another that stayed open yesterday but closed today. They stated on Twitter: “We will rearrange World Book Day - date to be confirmed and Magic Carpet Theatre will come back another day.”

Parents replied thrilled that children would not miss out on their dressing up day.

Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police announced a ‘critical incident’ had been declared, after more than 70 traffic-related incidents were reported following the adverse weather conditions.

A police spokesman said: “(The critical incident) means that we are working with partner agencies as part of a Strategic Coordinating Group to alleviate the traffic issues and respond to those that need help and support.”

Many roads across the county have been blocked by drifting snow including the A15 between Lincoln and Scunthorpe, A17 between Sutterton and Holbeach and the A52 between Boston and Skegness. Police are advising only essential journeys be made.

The A17 between Beckingham and Holdingham has been closed since last night due to snow. At RAF Cranwell the military are bringing in the snow ploughs after cars got stuck and had to be abandoned on the base.

Rail services between Boston and Skegness are also cancelled until further notice and postal deliveries to rural areas have been suspended for today - as they were yesterday too.

Sleaford Coaches also announced on its website: “All of our school routes are suspended this morning due to poor road conditions.

“The decision to suspend our services is tough. We envisage routes would have experienced delays and for safety reasons we deem it unpractical. We ask you to respect and support our decision. The safety of both our passengers and staff is paramount.

“The IT Service is currently suspended until 12noon, we will review the service every half an hour and update accordingly.

“The Call Connect Service is suspended until 12noon also.”