It was festive meals on two wheels on Sunday when 20 members of the Sleaford All Knighters scooter enthusiast club took to the streets on their annual Mince Pie Run.

Armed with sherry donated by the Barge and Bottle pub, the riders set off on a loop of the town before rolling up to Roxholm Hall Care Home to surprise residents.

Sleaford All Knighters scooter club members dressed as santas, ride from Barge and Bottle to Roxholm Hall Care Centre. EMN-181217-110416001

Roy Workman from the club said they attracted hoots and waves from children.

Sleaford All Knighters scooter club members dressed as santas, ride from Barge and Bottle to Roxholm Hall Care Centre. EMN-181217-110432001