Scouts proudly on parade for St George

The annual St George’s event and service went ahead in Sleaford after Scouts officials had to make a late change of plans and cut short the parade.

Parade organisers opted to stage the whole ceremony in the Market Place and St Denys’ Church this year after difficulties arranging traffic barriers and marshalling to accommodate the parade safely.

Scouts St George's Day parade on Sleaford Market Place. EMN-180423-100130001

Flags formed a guard of honour as Scout, Cub and Beaver groups from across the Sleaford district filed in for a short service.

During the service members were reminded of the adventures of last year and looked forward to the summer and beyond.

District Commissioner, Ian Kingdom commented: “Not only do we as a district come together to celebrate scouting, but we also get to say thank you to our leaders and supporters – as well as remind the public that we are here and still going strong.”

On St George’s Day members worldwide remind themselves of the promise that they have made o do their best, to help others, and to follow the scout law. For more information visit www.sleaforddistrictscouts.org.uk

