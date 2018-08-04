Second car could be clue to whereabouts of missing Ingoldmells caravan sales company director

Police have released the description of a second car as the search continues for a well-known caravan sales company director who has been missing since he left for work on Friday from an address in Spilsby.

Gareth Pinder. 43, had been expected at East Coast Caravans in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, but failed to arrive.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in in height, of heavy build, and with short curly grey hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time but he often wears jeans and a T-shirt.

Police are appealing for information to help find him and would now like to trace a second car - a Mercedes with registration FY16 JKX . It was thought he was driving a dark graphite grey Range Rover Discovery, registration GEP990.

Since Gareth was reported missing there has been a confirmed sighting on Friday afternoon at Partney filling station. Unconfirmed sightings include Sainsbury’s in Spilsby at 7.30pm on Friday and on Sunday evening at the Black Bull pub in Kirton.

Concern for Gareth’s well-being is growing. If you have seen him or know where he might be, or have seen his cars, please contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 612 of 03/08/2018. Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box.