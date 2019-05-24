SECOND UPDATE: A17 Leadenham bypass remains closed and police appeal for witnesses after three seriously injured in collision between lorry and car

Lincolnshire Police say the A17 Leadenham bypass remains closed after three people were seriously hurt in a collision between a lorry and a car.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the A17 Leadenham bypass at 1.16pm today (Friday) and were joined on the scene by other emergency services crews, including the air ambulance.

Three people are said to have been seriously injured.

In their latest update, Lincolnshire Police say: “We are asking motorists to avoid the area if they can. We would like to appeal to any witnesses or anyone who may have captured this collision on their dash cam. Please contact us via 101 with reference number 210 of May 24. Alternatively you can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk”

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 1.10pm to the A17. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a lorry and a car. We sent numerous resources including our Hazard Area Response Team, an ambulance, fast response vehicles, and the Air Ambulance.”

Lincolnshire Fire and rescue service sent three crews to the scene from Sleaford, Grantham and Metheringham.

Lincolnshire Police say traffic has been diverted through Leadenham village. Drivers are asked to be aware as traffic is likely to be affected for some time.

Parents were informed by Leadenham School via Facebook about the road closure congestion, although parents could still get into the village to pick up their children.

There is slow and queueing traffic stretching back in both directions as far as Brant Broughton and RAF Cranwell, according to AA traffic reports, most likely worsened by people aiming to get away for the Bank Holiday weekend.