Three fire crews attended a building fire on a housing estate in Sleaford yesterday (Tuesday).

Crews from Sleaford, Boston and Metheringham attended the call to Oak Road, part of the Southfields estate, at 3.40pm, where a generator had overheated in a storage shed.

Firefighters extinguished the shed using two hose reels.

The fire service reported no further damage other than to the shed, which was completely destroyed.