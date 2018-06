Four fire crews were called to a fire at a bungalow in Rippingale yesterday afternoon (Sunday).‏

At about 3.30pm they attended a domestic shed and it scontents on fire at Scarborough Close, Rippingale.

The fire spread to the roof of the bungalow, damaging about 5 sq m of it.

The cause is thought to have been accidental and was put out using two hose reels.

One person suffered a minor burn, but no one else was injured, according to a fire service statement.