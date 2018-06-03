Sheila conquers the Lakes

Sheila Burlton, a 22-year-old with cerebral palsy from Sleaford, was selected by the Rotary Club of Sleaford to attend the Calvert Trust in the Lake District.

The Calvert trust promotes development of self confidence through engaging in outdoor activities such as climbing, canoeing and fell-walking. She was one of a group of 27 participants with a mixture of learning and physical difficulties, plus carers.

Members encouraged each other to achieve beyond their expectations at everything from archery to horse-riding.