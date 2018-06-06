Shock as homes and shops hit by flooding

Residents and businesses were left knee-deep in water after torrential rain caused flash floods in villages around Sleaford.

Heavy downpours on Saturday afternoon saw 27 weather related calls over the course of the evening with people requiring assistance pumping out their properties, including those in parts of Leadenham, Brant Broughton and Heckington.

Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw run Leadenham Teahouse and worked through Saturday night and Sunday to try and get things restored to reopen on Monday after the deluge.

Katie, who lives in Newark, got the call from a neighbour at about 3pm warning her that the tearoom was flooding as water streamed down the hill and pooled outside the door of her shop, which also serves as the village post office run by Kirsty’s mum Karen Swift.

Katie said: “It was so shocking and upsetting when I came round the corner and the whole road had flooded. It looked like a pipe had burst. The water could not drain anywhere, and the traffic was creating waves pushing the water into our front door.”

More water washed in as they went into the building and set to clearing up.

Drains being pumped at Brant Broughton on Saturday night. Photo by PC Jimmy Conway. EMN-180506-165921001

She said: “We had never suffered before and so had not prepared with sandbags.”

The fire brigade brought sandbags and tried to slow down the traffic to prevent more waves.

Katie recalls: “They were really sad scenes on Saturday, but we were open again on Monday. It has left a damp smell so we are mopping and placing scented candles around. There has been some damage to the counter but luckily we have a resin floor.

The George Hotel in the village saw its cellar flooded which blew the electric circuits and required two fire engines to pump it out.

Firefighters helping pump away water at Leadenham. Photo: Katie Mace. EMN-180506-165945001

Emergency crews and highways engineers attended reports of floods in Brant Broughton. Drains were pumped and the roads soon cleared.

Drains could not cope on Church Street in Heckington, washing into neighbours’ gardens and flooding ponds leaving tadpoles on the lawn.

Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn saw flooding in some rooms in its Drama and Music block.

A school spokesman said: “Thanks to the heroic efforts of our site staff working through the weekend, school is fully open and lessons and exams are taking place today (Monday) without any interruptions to our timetable.”