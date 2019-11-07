Silk Willoughby and Beckingham Conservation Areas given green light

Proposals to adopt a detailed appraisal and management plan for Silk Willoughby and Beckingham Conservation areas have been approved by North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Board.

During the spring, residents were consulted on the proposals, which would designate parts of the villages as conservation areas for the first time.

Now adopted, it will be used as a robust framework for planning decision-making.

Council Leader, Coun Richard Wright said: “Preserving our heritage is important, not only for now but for future generations, and through the adoption of the plans for Silk Willoughby and Beckingham we will be able to make sure this is the case.”

The adoption of conservation areas in Silk Willoughby and Beckingham Conservation are part of a rolling programme of conservation area reviews. To keep up to date with them head to www.n-kesteven.gov.uk and sign up to the email alerts.