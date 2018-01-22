Sir William Robertson Academy welcomes back students for awards

Welbourn’s Sir William Robertson Academy welcomed Philip Everett, Head of Communications at the Education Business Partnership, as guest of honour at its Post-16 awards ceremony.

The school celebrated achievements by pupils in last year’s Year 11 and Year 13, with Mr Everett presenting GCSE and A Level awards as well as a number of special trophies for outstanding achievement, attendance and recognising the school’s Academic Scholars.

Joshua Osborn with Philip Everett, Aaron Simons and Ewan Armstrong. EMN-181201-134809001

Mr Everett addressed the audience of over 200 people with a thought-provoking and inspirational address.

Mr Everett is passionate about marketing and communications and has created campaigns for National Citizen Service and other programmes that the EBP delivers to schools and young people.

The school was delighted with its GCSE successes. Sophie Cooknell from Welbourn and Kerry May from Ancaster both achieved outstanding results.

Head Boy, Daniel Balicki and Head Girl, Katharine Bradford received special trophies to mark their roles as only the third ever at the school and 20 former Year 13 students were welcomed back from their studies at university and apprenticeships.