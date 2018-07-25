Six fire crews called to field on fire at Great Hale

Six fire crews have been tackling a field on fire off Crow Lane at Great Hale.

The fire service was alerted just after 3pm this afternoon (Wednesday) after the fire was spotted by residents of Orchard Close nearby.

Crews from Metheringham, Boston, Donington, Billingborough and two from Sleaford attended and are said to have brought it under control within the last few minutes with only a few patches left burning.

Resident Beth Robinson said the fire was now under control.

She said: “I was a bit concerned that it miught spread to houses, but the wind was blowing it the other way.”

Firefighters tackling the field fire seen from Orchard Close in Great Hale. Photo by Beth Robinson. EMN-180725-162200001

Smoke rising from the field fire. EMN-180725-162849001

Flames on the horizon. The field on fire behind Orchard Close in Great Hale. Photo by Beth Robinson. EMN-180725-162838001