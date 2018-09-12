Sleaford area food and drink businesses among the finalists in this year’s Select Lincolnshire Awards

A number of Sleaford area businesses have been named as finalists in this year’s Select Lincolnshire food and drink awards.

The county’s very best food and drink businesses will be celebrated at the Select Lincolnshire awards next month, organised and hosted by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and Select Lincolnshire.

The annual awards recognise and reward the people and businesses behind Lincolnshire’s billion pound food and farming industry. With a record number of entries, this year’s award ceremony promises to showcase Lincolnshire’s finest from the local food, drink and hospitality industry.

Among the finalists are The Red Lion of Digby, one of three in the Pub of the Year category. The Farm Kitchen school meals catering company based in Ewerby Thorpe is in the Caterer/Venue of the Year, and Leadenham Teahouse is in the running for Tearoom of the Year.

Simon Beardsley, chief executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce said: “Congratulations to all of the shortlisted businesses this year. We were delighted to receive record volumes of entries this year and the standard of applications was incredibly high.

“In Lincolnshire, fresh local produce has a special place in people’s hearts. Congratulations to all finalists, they should be incredibly proud.”

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on Tuesday October 9 at Lincoln Minster School.