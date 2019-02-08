Sleaford area police officers awarded

Officers were recognised for heroic and lifesaving acts as well as diligence, dedication and innovation in a Royal Humane Society awards ceremony last night (Thursday).

Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh presented the awards at Lincolnshire Police headquarters.

○ PC Adam Barton and Sgt Robert Gray received a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates and Certificates of Chief Constable’s Commendation for their part in saving the life of Billinghay football fan Michael Bull.

After policing a Lincoln City football match in March last year, the officers were alerted to a man in his car near the football ground who had been taken ill. Mr Bull, 62, was unresponsive and when the officers could not feel a pulse, they commenced CPR. The man was later taken to hospital by ambulance and went on to make a full recovery.

The consultant at Lincoln County Hospital said: “Whatever training those officers had been given it certainly worked. Without their actions the ambulance crew would probably not have got him back.”

Chief Insp Phil Vickers said, “It is without doubt that PC Barton and Sgt Gray were crucial to saving this man’s life.”

○ PC Mark Brown received a Certificate of Chief Constable’s Commendation after investigating a fatal collision which happened in March 2016 on the A15 at Roxholm. It was claimed by the defence that strong winds had blown the defendant’s car on to the other side of the road into the path of an oncoming car.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit seized on an opportunity provided by Storm Doris. Bringing winds twice the strength of the day of the collision, and of the same direction, the team were able to attend the scene and gather evidence to prove that it was not possible for the wind on the day to affect the car’s handling to the extent that it would be blown onto the other side of the road.

At the conclusion of the case His Honour Judge Hirst singled out the Collision Investigator, PC Mark Brown for special praise, observing that he had obtained powerful footage on the day of Storm Doris. He indicated that Constable Brown should be commended for his conduct.

Chief Insp Dave Plumb said: “PC Brown’s dedication, professionalism and commitment during this investigation was truly outstanding.”

Other officers were presented with Police Long Service Service and Good Conduct Medals, including PC Martin Green, from Sleaford area, who has been working with the rural crime team in Operation Galileo.

Chief Insp Phil Vickers said: “Martin often gets spoken to by his supervisors for working too many hours (even though he doesn’t want paying for them) because he is so very passionate about this work. His tenacity in this area of business recently helped the North West Regional Crime Unit with a conviction in relation to a £100 million drugs business. Martin had dealt with the offender for illegal hare coursing and that incident provided vital information to the North West Unit, which culminated in a lengthy jail term for the offender.”