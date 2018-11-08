Sleaford area villages to pay their respects this special Remembrance Sunday

All Saints’ church at Ruskington has had local individuals and organisations making hundreds of poppies to create a display in church for Remembrance.

Ordinand (priest in training) Sara Davies has been co-ordinating the effort as a pledge for peace at the end of the First World War and looking to the future.

Ruskington priest-in-training Sara Davies and Chestnut Street School head Claire Buckley with pupils from the collective worship council and some of the hundreds of handmade poppies attached to be hung in church in the run up to Remembrance Sunday. EMN-181015-175135001

Poppies have been sewn into nets and the church will be open on Saturday 10-11.30am and 2.30-4pm to view them and will remain up for the month. Ordinand Davies will take a short service of Remembrance at 6.30pm on Friday after which tea and biscuits are available and the poppy displays can be previewed.

In conjunction with All Saints’ Church will join with other local churches and groups to observe the Act of Remembrance at 10.50am on Sunday at the Garden of Remembrance, at the corner of Sleaford Road and Rectory Road.

A procession of over 80 people, including councillors, clergy, choir, Scouts and Guides walk form in Chapel Street at around 10am, setting off around 10.30am, along Church Street. It is expected over 300 people will attend.

There will be minor diversions around the Garden of Remembrance at just before 11am to allow for quiet refection during the Two Minutes Silence.

The procession then makes its way back to All Saints Church for a church service at 11.30am.

Heckington will hold its remembrance service on the Green, with bugler and minutes silence at 11am, gathering from 10.30am. Members of Swineshead Silver Band will play during the service, followed by a Chrch service at St Andrew’s Church. The bells will ring a half-muffled quarter peal at 12.15pm.