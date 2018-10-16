Sleaford bar invites customers to ‘Drink it Pink’ for breast cancer research this Friday

Ryan and Hollie Blankley of the Watergate Yard bar in Sleaford are holding a ‘Drink it Pink’ evening on Friday for breast cancer research, in memory of Ryan’s mum who lost a 10-year battle with the disease.

They pledge to donate £1 for every drink bought from the ‘Drink it Pink’ menu to Breast Cancer Now campaign, raising money for vital life saving research.

Ryan’s mum Jan sadly died from breast cancer in January 2012, after a long and painful 10-year battle.

Ryan explains that despite treatment, her cancer spread to her brain.

He said: “Surgeons at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham performed amazing surgery and prolonged her life for a further 18 months, giving her the chance to watch us get married, and see the birth of Ruby, her first granddaughter, who she adored.

“Our family has changed beyond recognition since she passed away, and everyday we wish she was here to watch her grandchildren grow up and celebrate our achievements with us.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families every year - please support us to find vital, life changing research.”