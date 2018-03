A Sleaford group will mark the centenary year of the end of the First World War in a concert.

Sleaford Choral Society present We Will Remember Them at St Denys’ Church on Saturday, March 24, at 7.30pm.

Conducting will be Rowland Lee and the organist will be David Shepherd.

Tickets, priced at £10 and free for accompanied under 16s, from Animal Magic, in Westgate, Flowers by Margaret, in Southgate, from any Choral Society member or on the door.