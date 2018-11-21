Sleaford Christmas Market is coming!

Sleaford’s new look Christmas Market is almost upon us and the organising team of local volunteers led by Cara Jade Sandy, supported by the Town Council are getting excited about the prospect.

Cara said: “We’ve got over 100 stalls booked and a few surprises thrown in. Santa will be there, so make sure everyone looks out for him and the light switch on will be a treat for eyes and ears alike.

“Coun Francesca Richards, the council office manager Stephanie Goodland, the Services Team Leader along with myself and my mum, Tracy Giannasi have been working tirelessly since the beginning of this year to make this Christmas Market the best yet.

“It’s been great to be a part of and I can’t thank the council enough for the way they’ve tried every single suggestion and even changed things at last minute because of what the people of Sleaford want. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The market runs from 11am-5pm on Sunday, December 2 in the town, with on-stage musical entertainment.

Traders in Bristol Arcade will be putting on a show to coincide with the market, with more entertainment, lots of stalls, a Santa’s Grotto and much more.

The post box to send letters to Father Christmas is now set up in the Town Hall in Navigation Yard. Boys and girls can post their letter in office hours, Monday to Friday and at the Christmas Market and will receive a reply. Address the envelope to Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ. Put a first class stamp on and make sure the child’s full name and address is inside. All letters must be posted by December 3 to reach Father Christmas by December 7.