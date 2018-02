St Denys’ Explorers Club held its latest morning of crafts, games, activities and stories in the church room in Sleaford on Saturday morning.

The group is for children under 11 and includes a service and shared meal.

Crafts, activities and stories at St Deny's Church Room, Sleaford. Aiden Peck 5 making a mask with Branda Hitchcock. EMN-180502-101939001

Lexi Young, aged eight, of Sleaford is pictured here sticking animals on the Ark after they did activities based on Noah and the flood on Saturday. Photo: MSSP-030218-16