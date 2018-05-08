Sleaford furniture recycling charity announces winner of its sofa competition live on Facebook

A Sleaford charity that recycles unwanted furniture to help others in need has just announced the winner of its first competition to win a sofa.

One of the latest recruits to Sleaford and District Furniture Recycling Project, trustee Romell Yearwood, teamed up with the charity’s operations manager Hayley Fallon on their Facebook page to launch a competition last week by posting a QVC shopping channel-style video to win one of two sofas.

Video presenter Romell, from Birthorpe, runs his own Facebook advertising and video marketing consultancy and they decided to do the ‘win a sofa’ competition to raise awareness of the charity and the good work the charity does in the process.

“Not everyone is aware that we save lots of reusable items from being thrown away at the tip,” said a spokesperson.

All people had to do to enter the prize draw was comment with a smiley emoji :-) and they generated nearly 3,700 views.

The competition ended today (Tuesday May 8) at 10am and the winner was announced in a live broadcast on the charity’s Facebook page.

The winner plucked out at random was Kim Dixon, who will get the choice of one of the two sofas featured in the video and the charity offers free delivery within 12 miles of Sleaford. A charge will apply for any out of area deliveries.

Romell said: “Thank you everyone for entering our competition. Hopefully this has brought a bit of goodwill into the community. We are going to be doing more competitions so keep an eye on this space.”

* The charity provides donated furniture to people on low incomes and families otherwise unable to obtain furniture.

They distribute donated furniture and electrical household items (excluding gas appliances and automatic washing machines) to people referred by local social welfare organisations.

Memeers of the public are welcome to go and buy furniture and household items from their warehouse on East Road, Sleaford.

They have many volunteers who help out and are are always looking for new people to join the team.

As well as a wide range of household furniture, they also have white goods and small electrical goods.