We have reached the mid way point of this year’s Sleaford Live arts festival with everything from one act plays to Sixties stars performing around the town.

Events carry on until Sunday evening with a swinging finale by Miller Magic at Sleaford Masonic Rooms. See www.sleafordlive.co.uk.

Two of the performers at an unplugged session at the Solo Bar in town on Saturday were Ryan Watson and Dan Hibbert, pictured.